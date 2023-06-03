Himachal govt to bring ‘Open Hydel Policy’, says chief minister Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state government will bring an ‘Open Hydro Policy’ in order to facilitate the power producers. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT file photo)

While presiding over the meeting with the Association of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the chief minister assured full support to make their projects economically viable by assisting in removing all hindrances.

“The state government will provide handholding in getting all clearances to set up their power projects. If any gram panchayat does not provide a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) in a stipulated time period, it will be considered deemed to be sanctioned. The state government will also bring an ‘Open Hydro Policy’ in order to facilitate the power producers,” he said.

“Besides tourism, the Hydel sector was the main resource of revenue for the state exchequer. We have enacted the Water Cess Act to strengthen the economy of the state,” he added.

During the meeting, Sukhu also sought a self-proposal from the IPPs on the quantum of water cess to implement the Act and said the government would sympathetically consider their proposal.

“The CM said the state government was also taking up the issue of enhancing the royalty in the power projects set up by Central PSUs especially those which have covered their expenses,” the official statement said.

“On the demand of IPPs, the chief minister directed the HPPTCL to expedite the laying of power transmission lines in order to evacuate the power supply from generation sites well in time so that they may not have to face the financial losses,” it added.

The chief minister also said the state government would consider their demand positively for the calculation of power tariffs from the date of commercial operation rather than from the date of the Power Purchase Agreement for 41 power projects.

He also said the state government would also issue an advisory to the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission to consider royalty on an actual basis i.e. 12, 18 and 30 per cent. ANI