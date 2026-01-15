Himachal govt to form state nutrition policy: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while chairing a review meeting of the department of health safety and regulation stated that government would formulate a state nutrition policy with an objective to ensure availability of balanced and nutritious food for all vulnerable groups, including children, adolescent girls, expectant and lactating mothers. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The CM said that the composite testing laboratory at Kandaghat would be upgraded with world-class, high-end technology to ensure precise analysis and greater efficiency. To ensure the quality and timely testing of food items, regional laboratories would be established in the first phase at Baddi, Mandi, Kangra and Shimla. In the second phase, similar laboratories would be set up in all districts of the state.

He further said that nutritional surveillance in the state would be strengthened. Food items would be tested and their nutritional content would be profiled and mapped. The department has been directed to carry out regular testing of food provided under schemes such as the Public Distribution System (PDS), Anganwadi services and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. He said that mobile vans would be used for testing, awareness generation, capacity building and training, so that the department’s outreach and effectiveness can be expanded across all districts.

The CM expressed concern that deficiencies in nutritional content and the presence of pesticides in food were contributing to an increase in diseases.