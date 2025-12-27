Himachal govt to launch anti-chitta volunteer scheme with students as frontline warriors: Sukhu

Himachal Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday led a massive anti-drug awareness walkathon in Bilaspur under the state-wide public campaign against heroin. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greets the gathering during an anti-drug awareness walkathon in Bilaspur on Friday. (PTI)

The walkathon, organised from Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) to Luhnu Ground, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, public representatives, officers and prominent citizens.

Addressing the gathering at Luhnu Ground, the CM described chitta as a “slow poison” destroying the future of the youth and shattering families, while also subjecting them to social stigma. He said the state government had launched a mass anti-drug movement from the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on November 15, followed by campaigns in Dharamshala and Hamirpur, with Bilaspur being another strong milestone in the people’s movement today.

Sukhu called upon every section of society, especially the youth, to actively participate in the fight against drug abuse. He said that meaningful social change had always been led by young people and expressed confidence that the youth of Himachal would once again stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to make the state drug-free.

The CM announced that the government would soon launch an “Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme”, under which college and university students, NCC and NSS cadets, members of youth clubs and socially conscious citizens would be trained as front line volunteers in the campaign.

Emphasising that the government’s approach was not limited to slogans or symbolic events, he said strict action was being taken against drug traffickers alongside focused rehabilitation of victims. He announced that ₹ 20 crore has been released for the de-addiction and rehabilitation centre being developed at Kotla Barog in Sirmaur district.

Sharing enforcement details, he said that during the state-wide ‘naka’ campaign from November 17 to 19, 208 checkpoints were set up, nearly 28,000 vehicles were checked and several NDPS cases were registered, leading to 33 arrests. On November 22, simultaneous search operations at 124 locations resulted in nine NDPS cases and nine arrests. On December 25, a special drive around educational institutions led to registration of 12 cases and issuance of 385 challans.

The CM said the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs (PIT-NDPS) Act was being effectively invoked to detain habitual offenders. Action has so far been initiated against 66 criminals under PIT and NDPS provisions, including 19 notorious chitta traffickers detained on December 6 and 19.

Sukhu dedicates development projects worth ₹110 crore in Bilaspur

CM also during his one-day visit to Bilaspur district on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth about Rs. 110 crore in Bilaspur.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of a sewerage scheme for Bilaspur town at a cost of Rs. 93.30 crore and staff quarters to be constructed in Police Lines, Bilaspur, at an estimated cost of Rs. 12.23 crore.

He also inaugurated the CCTV Matrix DMFT (Netrum Surveillance and Crime Response Centre) for the Bilaspur and Ghumarwin areas set up under the PMKKKY scheme at a cost of Rs. 4.38 crore.