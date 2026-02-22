Himachal govt to revamp Shimla ice-skating rink at cost of ₹20 crore

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to revitalise the historic Ice-Skating Rink at Lakkar Bazar at the cost of ₹20.22 crore. Skaters at the ice skating rink at Lakkar Bazar, in Shimla. (PTI)

Established in 1920 during the British era, the rink has remained a major tourist attraction for decades and has inspired thousands of budding ice skaters. It will now be transformed into a modern, state-of-the-art facility and will give a major boost to the tourism sector in Shimla, a world-renowned destination, popularly known as the “Hill Queen”.

A spokesperson of the state government on Saturday said that the redevelopment project aims to provide an enhanced and world-class experience to tourists visiting Shimla, while also promoting winter sports in the region. Under the proposed plan, certain old and functionally obsolete structures, including the Old Club House Buildings and the servant residence, will be dismantled to facilitate the new development.

The upgraded Ice-Skating Rink, located in the heart of the town, is expected to significantly boost tourism and promote sports activities such as ice hockey and figure skating. The facility will create new opportunities for sports enthusiasts to train and compete and will provide easy access to aspiring ice skaters, professional athletes and tourists alike. It will also serve as a platform to host national and international events, thereby placing Shimla prominently on the sports map.

Out of the total estimated cost of ₹20.22 crore, an amount of ₹2.81 crore will be spent on the construction of a new Club House Building, ₹16.09 crore on the Ice-Skating Rink infrastructure, and ₹1.21 crore on a store, souvenir shop and other basic amenities. Additionally, ₹11.20 lakh will be allocated for the demolition of the old Club House Buildings I & II and the servant residence.