Himachal growers’ protest politically motivated: BJP leader

BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank president Khushi Ram Balnahata on Friday said protest was not always the right way, and the agitating farmers should put forth their demand on the right platform and not on the roads.

Balnahata, a former MLA from Rohru, said the protest organised at Shimla was politically motivated and an attempt to mislead the public. “The Jai Ram Thakur-led state government is sensitive towards farmers, and has released the pending dues of apple growers amounting ₹8.59 crore for the apple procured under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) up to the year 2021, of which ₹4.15 crore has been released to HPMC and ₹4.45 Cr to HIMFED. The two procurement agencies have been directed to disburse the amount at the earliest,” he said.

He said that while changing the horticulture policy, the government had re-implemented the subsidy on pesticides. “All these items will be available through the horticulture department. Around ₹20 crore has been released to the horticulture department for the supply of equipment, anti-hail nets and other related equipment to gardeners. As soon as the sanctioned amount is spent, the additional budget will be released,” he said, adding that a committee had been constituted under the chairpersonship of vice-chancellor Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University, Nauni, to oversee the process of fixing the price of apple storage in private CA stores. Progressive farmers area also members of the committee.

He alleged that the chief secretary had called farmers for a meeting on Thursday but they did not turn up.