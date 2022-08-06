Himachal growers’ protest politically motivated: BJP leader
BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank president Khushi Ram Balnahata on Friday said protest was not always the right way, and the agitating farmers should put forth their demand on the right platform and not on the roads.
Balnahata, a former MLA from Rohru, said the protest organised at Shimla was politically motivated and an attempt to mislead the public. “The Jai Ram Thakur-led state government is sensitive towards farmers, and has released the pending dues of apple growers amounting ₹8.59 crore for the apple procured under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) up to the year 2021, of which ₹4.15 crore has been released to HPMC and ₹4.45 Cr to HIMFED. The two procurement agencies have been directed to disburse the amount at the earliest,” he said.
He said that while changing the horticulture policy, the government had re-implemented the subsidy on pesticides. “All these items will be available through the horticulture department. Around ₹20 crore has been released to the horticulture department for the supply of equipment, anti-hail nets and other related equipment to gardeners. As soon as the sanctioned amount is spent, the additional budget will be released,” he said, adding that a committee had been constituted under the chairpersonship of vice-chancellor Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University, Nauni, to oversee the process of fixing the price of apple storage in private CA stores. Progressive farmers area also members of the committee.
He alleged that the chief secretary had called farmers for a meeting on Thursday but they did not turn up.
-
Growers gherao Himachal Secretariat for five hours, govt agrees to some demands
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, fruit growers and farmers from across the state convened in Shimla and gheraoed the Himachal Pradesh state secretariat for around five hours on Friday, demanding fulfilment of their long-pending demands. Notwithstanding the drizzle, orchardists from the apple growing regions of the state gathered at the crossroad near St Bede's College in Shimla, and marched to the Secretariat in Chotta Shimla, which is around 2km away from the college.
-
Chandigarh traders demand warehousing complex
A joint delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal and Tent Dealers Society called on UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday to set up a warehousing complex in Sector 38 West and Industrial Area, Phase 3. CBM president Charanjiv Singh informed the adviser that the provisions for a Warehousing Complex were part of Chandigarh Master Plan-2031. The adviser, after the discussions, gave directions to the UT finance secretary to initiate work on a Warehousing Complex on priority.
-
Congress stages protest against inflation outside Shimla’s Raj Bhawan
With the Congress staging a nationwide stir against the rising prices of commodities, the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress party also held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan on Friday. The protesting Congress leaders criticised the Centre for levying the Goods and Service Tax on items of daily use, and the Agnipath Scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. The Congress leaders criticised the government for pushing the country into an economic crisis.
-
Mohali civil hospital employee seeks bribe for fake dope test, DC marks probe
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar has ordered an inquiry into an alleged demand for bribe at the Phase-6 civil hospital to provide a fake dope test report to an arms licence applicant. The matter was brought to the civil surgeon's notice by senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema. In 2018, the Punjab government had made dope test mandatory while applying for an arms licence.
-
Jaipur-based couple booked for cheating Punjab Skill Development Mission of ₹45.04L
Police booked a Jaipur-based couple that ran an educational institute for cheating and misappropriation of ₹45.04 paid by the Punjab Skill Development Mission for vocational training of 352 persons. Police registered a case against Ajay Sachdeva and his wife Surbhi, directors of Edulight Careers Private Limited, which has its head office in Jaipur. A work order was sanctioned to provide vocational training to 352 candidates in Ropar district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics