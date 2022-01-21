Himachal, Haryana sign MoU to revive Saraswati river

The BJP governments of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday for building a dam in the Adi Badri area of Yamunanagar district as part of a ₹215.35-project aimed at rejuvenating the Saraswati river.

The MoU was signed by the chief secretaries of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the presence of chief ministers Jai Ram Thakur and Manohar Lal Khattar in Panchkula.

In his address, Thakur said that with the signing of the MoU, the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the Saraswati would be fulfilled. Modi had made the commitment while addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra on April 3, 2014. Thakur said the project would be of immense use to Himachal Pradesh as 3.92 hectare metre water per annum would be earmarked for the hill state’s drinking water requirement and 57.96 hectare metre for irrigation.

He said the entire funding of the project would be borne by the Haryana government. Both state governments would be free to set up tourism projects and infrastructure facilities for the welfare and development of local people from their own resources.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister said that only 21 families of the state would be displaced for the project and they would be rehabilitated. The cost of rehabilitating oustees and the environmental protection package in accordance with policies of Himachal Pradesh would also be borne by the Haryana government. He said of the total proposed area 31.16 hectares falls in Himachal, including 0.67 hectare of private land and 30.49 hectare of forest land.

The dam would get 224 hectare metre water from Som river of Himachal Pradesh that falls in the Yamuna river near Adi Badri in Yamunanagar district. The Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited would be the executing agency for constructing the Adi Badri Dam and its related infrastructure.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said with the construction of this dam, the Saraswati would flow throughout the year with 20 cusecs water all the time. He said that the course of the Ghaggar river is said to be the course of the Saraswati. He said the project would help boost tourism in the area besides recharging groundwater.

The Adi Badri Dam construction monitoring committee has been constituted for planning, supervising and monitoring the works. The committee includes additional chief secretary, irrigation, Haryana, secretary, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Himachal Pradesh and engineer-in-chiefs of both states.