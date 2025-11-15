Himachal has moved towards self-reliance in 3 years: CM

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that in three years Himachal has moved toward becoming a self-reliant state. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu handing over school bag to a student during an event on The Ridge on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“In three years, our two major policy changes have moved Himachal toward becoming a self-reliant state,” said the CM after the inauguration of the “Children of the State Sports and Cultural Meet-2025” on The Ridge in Shimla.The event is organised jointly by the police and social justice and empowerment department, will continue till November 16 in which around 600 children from 29 Bal-Balika Sukh Aashraya ashrams from across the State are participating.

Talking of the reforms, Sukhu said, “We have shut the backdoor of corruption through which irregular appointments and malpractices were happening.”

Hitting back at the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its criticism of the Congress-led state government’s plan on December 11, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said before talking about morality, BJP should check if they stand on more ground itself.

The BJP has been critical of the state government’s decision to celebrate its three years in office at state level function in district Mandi over the state’s recovery situation after natural disasters. BJP state media in-charge Randhir Sharma had said that the Himachal Congress government has decided to hold a celebration marking three years of its tenure, but it has no moral right to celebrate.

“They speak of morality. They should first check whether they themselves stand on moral grounds. This is a party event, not a government event. We will present our government’s achievements. The BJP has nothing to show,” said the CM.

The chief minister, while denying the allegations by the BJP regarding the removal of the professors from the Mandi Medical College, said, “No professor has been removed. We are creating a separate cadre for the medical colleges. IGMC will have its cadre, and the directorate of medical education and directorate of medical services have been separated,” he clarified. He said 28 doctors from IGMC, who were transferred earlier, had been retained in Mandi’s medical facilities and more medical staff would be deployed soon.

“There will be no shortage of staff. Unlike the previous BJP government, which opened medical colleges but outsourced MRI machines to private hands, we will not allow such practices. Transfers will happen as required, not as a matter of political fear,” said Sukhu while hitting out at BJP.

Earlier during the inauguration, Sukhu said, “Beti Padhao is not just a slogan, it is my personal mission.”

“After becoming CM, if I went anywhere first, it was to an orphanage. Traditionally, CMs hold meetings in the Secretariat on Day One. But I changed that tradition. On 11 December 2022, I went to a girls’ orphanage. I observed their hostel, their food, and their way of living. I learned a lot from those children,” Sukhu said.

He said the experience made him realise that these children had little support once they turned 18, precisely when they needed guidance the most. “I felt that the state’s resources belong to these children too. But when they turned 18, there was no clear plan for their future. So, Himachal became the first state in India to frame a dedicated law—the Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Act. Under this law, the government takes responsibility for a child from birth till the age of 27. For them, the government is the mother and the government is the father. They are the Children of the State,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM distributed laptops and school bags to the children. A dog show, cultural performances, nukkad-natak, and tug-of-war competitions were among the major attractions of the event.

State has urged Centre to reopen trade through Shipki La

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the four-day International Lavi Fair at Rampur in Shimla district, the chief minister said that the state has requested the Union government to reopen trade through the Shipki La pass.

Sukhu added that discussions were underway to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki La noting that an existing road from Rampur Bushahr and Pooh up to the pass would make it easier to develop the required infrastructure for the pilgrimage. “I initiated border tourism from Shipki La, and as a result, more than 70,000 tourists have visited this pass along the China border,” he said.

Sukhu also announced that the Rampur school would adopt the CBSE curriculum from the next academic session.

Public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh welcomed the CM and said that the fair, which began in the 17th century, continues to reach new heights while preserving its original spirit. He said that there will be no shortage in the development of Rampur Bushahr and with the CM’s support, the region’s growth will be accelerated, adding that approvals amounting to ₹120 crore have been granted for 13 roads in the Rampur block.