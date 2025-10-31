Himachal HC raps state govt, HRTC for delay in payment of dues to workers, pensioners

Himachal Pradesh high court had rapped the state government and Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for delaying the payment of dues to employees and pensioners of the corporation. During the course of hearing, counsel for HRTC apprised the bench that ₹13 crore had been disbursed over the past three months, covering 427 out of 634 beneficiaries, roughly 70% have received one instalment each. (File)

The high court bench of chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj were hearing a bunch of execution petitions highlighting how the current and retired HRTC employees are awaiting benefits that have been pending for several years.

“We are not in any manner satisfied with the communication as the corporation cannot be given such a long latitude in delaying the due payments. We had already asked the chief secretary to the government of Himachal Pradesh to furnish the affidavit in the last order but the needful has not been done. Accordingly, an opportunity is given to the counsel for the state to file the requisite affidavit, failing which a cost of ₹50,000 will be imposed upon the state government for not complying with the last order,” said the HC while fixing the next date of hearing to December 15.

During the course of hearing, counsel for HRTC apprised the bench that ₹13 crore had been disbursed over the past three months, covering 427 out of 634 beneficiaries, roughly 70% have received one instalment each. The corporation also stated that it had requested the state government to provide a lump-sum grant of ₹50 crore, or alternatively ₹2–3 crore per month, to settle the remaining dues.

HRTC submitted before the court that the corporation plans to clear all dues amounting to nearly ₹100 crore by March 31, 2028. It cited financial stress, stating that its monthly revenue stands at ₹60–70 crore, while the salary and pension liability alone is about ₹70 crore, and the total monthly expenditure ranges between ₹140–145 crore. The corporation further claimed that the state government’s reduced grant support has aggravated its liquidity crisis.

Meanwhile, HRTC, assured the court that efforts are underway to release the first instalment to all remaining employees, ensuring “equal treatment for all.”