Himachal high court sets aside Shimla DC’s order on ward delimitation
The Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday set aside the order of delimitation of Summer Hill and Nabha wards of Shimla municipal corporation.
The court also quashed the order of the Shimla deputy commissioner whereby he had dismissed the objections to the delimitation and order of divisional commissioner rejecting the appeal of the petitioners.
A division comprising acting chief justice Sabina and justice Satyen Vaidya directed the Shimla DC to dispose of the objections filed by the petitioners afresh in accordance with law and appreciating the material available on record.
Petitioners Simi Nanda, councillor from Nabha ward and Rajeev Thakur, a resident of Summer Hill, had filed objections in response to the notice of delimitation contending that the process adopted was in violation of principles of equal distribution of area population-wise. Besides, it also violated the Shimla MC Act, 1994, and HP Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012.
The Shimla DC dismissed their objection vide order dated February 24 while their appeal was also rejected by the Shimla divisional commissioner after which the petitioner had moved HC.
The court observed that the DC failed to consider the factual aspect of the submissions raised by the petitioners and why the population of different wards in question was not being brought on par.
“The DC was required to take into consideration the fact that equal population as far as practicable in each ward be maintained and each ward was also required to maintain geographical compactness and contiguous in areas and recognisable boundaries,” the court said.
However, a perusal of the impugned order dated February 24 passed by the Shimla DC shows that he was more influenced by the fact that no ECI polling station should transgress the boundaries, the aspect which he was not required to go into, it added.
The court also observed that while passing the impugned order, the DC merely narrated the facts and the provisions of the Act, but failed to give its findings on the factual aspect of the objections raised by the petitioners.
The appellate authority also, in a mechanical manner, has dismissed the appeals filed by the petitioners without going into the factual aspect of the matter, the court observed, adding that it finds both the order by the DC and the appellate authority liable to be set aside.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics