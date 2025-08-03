Himachal: HPSEBL seeks vigilance action against former employees

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) management has written to state government and vigilance seeking action against former officers of the electricity board. The project still lacks regulatory approval.. (Sourced)

The letter reads that Sunil Grover, a retired officer from the electricity board, along with the then CMD were responsible for the construction of 400 kV Kunihar line against the advice of the finance department. It cost ₹126 crore, which has not received any regulatory approval till date.

The management in a statement said that it has accorded prosecution sanction against the erring official Grover.It is clarified that Grover and the then CMD was responsible for the construction of the 400KV Kunihar line against the advice of the finance wing. A cost of ₹126 crore has been incurred on this for which no regulatory approval was obtained till date. As per the management the line was constructed without the sub-station.

Furthermore, the management has also taken up the issue regarding the construction of the 66KV Nadhukar sub-station wherein the award was placed by the then chairman without any forest clearance and without expenditure sanction. The supply orders in this tender were issued in undue haste to the tune of ₹35 crores. This material is currently lying unutilized in open in different locations and most of it has lost its warranty period which is also a loss to the company.

The management has also written to the state government and DGP Vigilance regarding the complete violation the supply code and Electricity Act for restoring disconnected connection of Gilvert Ispat without clearance of dues and later the said company went into liquidation and HPSEBL was not able to recover the dues. A pecuniary loss of ₹11.84 crore was caused to the company in 2012 due to this.