Himachal: Interstate drug smuggler among 3 held, 30gm heroin seized

Three people, including an interstate drug smuggler, were on Friday arrested from Shimla's Kotkhai area and 30.6 grams of heroin was recovered from them, police said on Friday. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Kamal Acharya (46), resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Suman Shahi (35), resident of Kotkhai and Ranjan Sharma (35), resident of Dalsar village in Kotkhai tehsil.

They were arrested when a police team patrolling in Kotkhai area received information that Suman Shahi is involved in drug trade and she is operating from her rented room in Kotkhai.

Taking prompt action, police raided her room and conducted a thorough search. During the search, police found 30.6 grams of heroin which was seized by the police. The other two accused were also present at her room at that time and were arrested, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a case under section 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on.

He said that Kamal Acharya is a known supplier and was caught earlier in Theog Subdivision with 55 grams of chitta while Ranjan already has two cases registered under NDPS act against him.