Himachal: Jai Ram alleges hike in power charges for farmers

Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government for what he said was a five-fold hike in electricity bills of connections taken by farmers for irrigation. Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

“Sukhu’s vyvastha parivartan government has become ‘shulk sarkar’ and is burdening people with taxes and charges,” he said, taking a dig at the Congress government. He alleged that the Congress had come to power by promising 300 units of free electricity.

“The government is now charging electricity bills for connections taken by farmers for irrigation by increasing them by five to six times. This is the injustice of the state government with the poor farmers. This kind of increase in bills of electricity used for irrigation is beyond the understanding of the people,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Himachal chief minister said.

Jai Ram added, “I saw the electricity bill sent by some farmers of Una. In the bills, 605 units of electricity were consumed between March 1 and April 1, and the bill was ₹669, which also included ₹370 as cess imposed by the government. The same farmer was given an electricity bill of ₹3,445 for using 591 units of electricity in May for irrigating his fields. This includes ₹356 as cess.”