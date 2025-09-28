Himachal: Kullu Dussehra goes low-key, no foreign troupes this year

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival, to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu from October 2 to 8, will be a subdued affair this year dedicated to the state’s disaster-affected people, with police beefing up security for the week-long event that draws lakhs of visitors. The festival will be celebrated in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu from October 2 to 8. (Aquil Khan/HT)

The festival, beginning on Vijayadashami, attracts about 4-5 lakh people to the Dhalpur ground and has been accorded international status and holds significant cultural and economic value. Over 200 deities participate in the centuries-old celebration that traces its origin to the 17th century, when local king Jagat Singh installed the idol of Raghunath on his throne as an act of penance, declaring him the valley’s ruling deity.

International Dussehra Festival Committee president and Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said, “This year, the festival will be dedicated to the disaster-affected people. The money saved from cost-cutting will be used for rehabilitation and assistance. The festival will reflect a blend of tradition, deity culture and social responsibility.”

“No foreign cultural troupes have been invited this time. The cultural evenings will feature folk artists, cultural groups and local performers from Himachal. Only one cultural stage, the Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra, will host the performances, and there will be no cultural parade this year,” he added.

Thakur said that many folk artists are coming forward to perform for very low honorariums or even without any fee, understanding the situation. He also announced that the Bhutnath bridge will be opened for small vehicles before the festival. The municipal council has fixed parking rates and instructed operators to charge only approved amounts.

To ensure smooth conduct, around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed. Deputy inspector general of police (central range), Rahul Nath, has been appointed overall in-charge of festival arrangements.

Superintendent of police Karthikeyan Gokulachandran will handle law and order, traffic management and protocol duties, while Commandant of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Panoh in Mandi, Padam Chand, will be responsible for security at the Mela venue and adjoining areas.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who chaired a review meeting virtually on Saturday, said CCTV cameras would be installed to monitor the festival site and major roads. He also directed officials to resume Volvo bus service to Kullu and Manali once damaged roads are repaired, and to operate Dussehra special buses for public convenience.

Agnihotri said the water supply to Kullu city has been fully restored and orders have been given to install drinking water taps at the fairgrounds. “Special attention has been given to cleanliness, parking and uninterrupted power supply at the venue and in the city,” he added.