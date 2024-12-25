Himachal leaders pay tribute to former PM Vajpayee

All political parties of Himachal paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at The Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, lauded Vajpayee’s immense contribution to the nation, describing him as an extraordinary statesman, an outstanding parliamentarian and a gifted poet. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

On the occasion, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also inaugurated an exhibition based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Governor said that Vajpayee was a great politician, statesman and great leader of Indian politics who always remained upright for the cause of the nation. He said that the people would always remember his valuable contributions in various fields of the nation.

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, lauded Vajpayee’s immense contribution to the nation, describing him as an extraordinary statesman, an outstanding parliamentarian and a gifted poet. He said that Vajpayee deeply loved Himachal Pradesh and its people.

Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur talking of Vajpayee’s popularity, said, “There was a time when he was the most popular politician not just in India but the entire world. He started the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana without which numerous villages of our country would not have had road connectivity. Industrial package and Atal Tunnel we will never be able to forget.”