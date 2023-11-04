Himachal liquor traders seek two-month extension to pay licence fee, warn of closing vends

The liquor traders in Himachal Pradesh have sought an extension of two months to pay their licence fees, citing the losses incurred due to the recent natural calamities in the state. Drawing parallels with the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Verma recalled that the government had granted liquor traders a two-month extension for paying licence fee, and said a similar relief should be extended (HT File Phptp)

The business community estimates losses of approximately ₹500 crore during the disaster. Anantram Verma, the president of the Himachal Pradesh Wine Association, said during a press conference in Shimla that if their demands are not met by November 8, they would close their vends and hand over the keys to the government.

A delegation met state tax and excise commissioner Yunus, who assured them of raising their grievances with chief minister .

Verma emphasised that the disaster had disrupted transportation networks, making it difficult for tourists to reach the state, which had an adverse effect on the business as it relies a lot on tourism.

Drawing parallels with the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Verma recalled that the government had granted liquor traders a two-month extension for paying licence fee, and said a similar relief should be extended.

Himachal Pradesh liquor traders contribute approximately ₹2,600 crore in taxes to the state exchequer. Verma said that he has discussed the issues with the chief minister, who assured that the matter will be addressed once he returns from Delhi.

Verma highlighted the competition with neighbouring Punjab, where cheaper liquor is available and often smuggled into Himachal Pradesh, causing significant losses to local licensees. He urged the government to take stringent measures to combat this issue.

