Himachal logs 1,949 fresh infections, 61 fatalities

Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,949 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 1,80,983 while the death toll mounted to 2,813 after 61 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 545 were reported in Kangra, 215 in Mandi, 194 in Shimla, 163 in Bilaspur, 162 in Una, 159 in Hamirpur, 132 in Chamba, 125 in Sirmaur, 116 in Kinnaur, 84 in Kullu and 10 in Lahaul-Spiti.

At 23, the highest 23 fatalities were reported in Kangra, followed by seven in Sirmaur, five each in Shimla and Solan, four each in Chamba, Hamirpur and Mandi, three in Kullu and two each in Bilaspur and Una.

Recoveries reached 1,53,964 after 3,686 people recuperated. The active cases have come down to 24,181. Meanwhile, Kangra remains the worst hit district with 40,992 infections and is followed by Mandi with 24,308 cases and Shimla 22,969 cases.

Solan has 20,580 cases, Sirmaur 13,924, Hamirpur 12,840, Una 11,735, Bilaspur 11,403, Chamba 8,118 , Kullu 7,943, Kinnaur 2,738 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,493.