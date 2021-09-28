Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 170 Covid cases, 3 deaths
Himachal now has 1,683 active Covid cases. (HT FILE)
Himachal now has 1,683 active Covid cases. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 170 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Among the fresh Covid cases in Himachal, 44 were reported from Kangra, 35 from Mandi, 27 from Hamirpur, 24 from Bilaspur, 12 from Una, eight from Shimla, five from Solan, three each from Chamba, Kinnaur and Kullu and one from Lahaul-Spiti
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:47 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh logged 170 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,18,693 while the death toll mounted to 3,656 after three more patients died of the contagion.

Among the fresh cases, 44 were reported from Kangra, 35 from Mandi, 27 from Hamirpur, 24 from Bilaspur, 12 from Una, eight from Shimla, five from Solan, three each from Chamba, Kinnaur and Kullu and one from Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have come down to 1,683 while recoveries reached 2,13,338 after 214 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,879 cases reported till date, followed by 30,903 cases in Mandi and 27,177 in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.