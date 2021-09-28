Himachal logs 170 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Himachal Pradesh logged 170 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,18,693 while the death toll mounted to 3,656 after three more patients died of the contagion.

Among the fresh cases, 44 were reported from Kangra, 35 from Mandi, 27 from Hamirpur, 24 from Bilaspur, 12 from Una, eight from Shimla, five from Solan, three each from Chamba, Kinnaur and Kullu and one from Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have come down to 1,683 while recoveries reached 2,13,338 after 214 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,879 cases reported till date, followed by 30,903 cases in Mandi and 27,177 in Shimla.