Himachal logs 92 fresh virus cases
Himachal Pradesh recorded 92 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 59,439 while no fatality was reported.
Of the new cases, 41 were reported in Sirmaur, 15 in Una, 13 in Kangra, 12 in Solan, four in Shimla, three in Hamirpur, two in Mandi and one in Bilaspur.
Active cases have increased to 662 while recoveries have reached 57,774.
Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,544 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,304 cases, and Kangra with 8,697 cases. Solan reported 6,8788 cases, Kullu 4,468, Sirmaur 3,675, Hamirpur 3,090, Una 3,132, Bilaspur 3,013, Chamba 2,983, Kinnaur 1,387, and Lahaul-Spiti has 1,258 cases.
As many as 11,46,871 tests have been conducted in the state so far.
