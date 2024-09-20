Himachal: Mandi MC cuts power, water supply to mosque over illegal structure

Days after a major protest was held in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh against the illegal construction at a mosque on the local Jail Road, the municipal corporation (MC) has cut electricity supply and water connection to it. A market in Dharamshala was closed till Friday noon and a protest was also held by Hindu organisations in the town’s Kotwali Bazaar against the influx of unverified migrant workers. (HT Photo)

Mandi MC commissioner HS Rana confirmed the development and said that the structure had been found to be illegal and the masjid committee had been given a month to remove it and restore the mosque to its old form.

Last week, protests escalated in Mandi demanding the demolition of a portion of the mosque built on encroached government land. Members of the Muslim community had themselves started demolishing the unauthorised portion of the mosque.

Three days ago, a delegation of a Hindu organisation handed over a memorandum to Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan, seeking an archaeological excavation of the mosque site. The delegation members claimed that they have been informed that there used to be a temple at the site. They demanded that the excavation of that part of the mosque built on encroached public works department land, which has now been demolished and vacated, should be done under the supervision of the archaeological department.

Protests in Dharamshala, Nagrota

A market in Dharamshala was closed till Friday noon and a protest was also held by Hindu organisations in the town’s Kotwali Bazaar against the influx of unverified migrant workers.

The protesters said that the influx of “outsiders”, from a particular community, is affecting businesses of locals and demanded that the police authorities should verify those coming from outside to work there. They also warned of intensifying their protest if action is not taken on their demands.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations also held a protest rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district against outsiders. The protesters raised apprehensions over Muslims praying at a local mosque. They wanted verification of outsiders working at the place.

The rally came a day after Hindu organisations held a massive protest in Nerwa town of Shimla district, demanding immediate action against alleged illegal mosques and verification of migrant workers coming to the place.