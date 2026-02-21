Himachal: Mandi woman set ablaze by husband dies

A woman, allegedly set ablaze by her husband in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, died at PGIMER on Friday while undergoing treatment, police officials said. The victim was first brought to the zonal hospital in Mandi and later shifted to Nerchowk Medical College. She was subsequently referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, for further treatment.

However, in her statement before the judicial magistrate, the victim held herself responsible for the incident. The incident occurred on February 12 at Suploh village of Mandi, following which the police had registered a case and arrested her husband, Thakur Das, who is in judicial custody at present.

Mandi police in a statement on Friday said, “On February 14, 2026, after the victim was medically cleared to give her statement, the Honourable Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Court No. 24, Chandigarh, recorded her statement. In her statement, the victim held herself responsible for the incident. The victim passed away today during treatment at PGI, Chandigarh. A post-mortem examination is being conducted at PGI, Chandigarh, as per law.”

SP Mandi Vinod Kumar said, “Given the seriousness of the matter, a thorough and impartial investigation into all aspects of this case is underway, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence.”

After the incident, the victim’s father Krishan Chand also submitted a complaint to the Mandi deputy commissioner on behalf of his daughter, Neelam Kumari, against her husband, Thakur Das, and mother-in-law, Hima Devi. In the complaint, he alleged that on February 12, morning his son-in-law called to inform him that his daughter had consumed poison. However, he later learned that she had suffered burn injuries, following which a complaint was lodged at the Kotli police station.