Himachal may have to borrow more money: CM Sukhu

As the state assembly passed the state budget exceeding ₹58,830 crore for the financial year 2026–27 by a voice vote, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state may have to raise additional loans, even as he assured that financial reforms would be undertaken without burdening the common people. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during budget session in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

“Loans are taken within permissible limits and linked to reforms. We will ensure that reforms are implemented without putting any burden on the common man or the middle class,” he added.

This comes after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the financial year 2024-25 pointed out that state’s total debt and liabilities crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark for the first time.

The CM had initially presented ₹54,928 crore budget on March 21 which has now been revised to ₹58,830 crore.

Addressing concerns over rising debt—reported to have crossed ₹1 lakh crore—Sukhu said borrowing was a continuous process linked to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and governed by norms set by the Centre.

He further said that while capital expenditure had been moderated in the current budget, efforts would be made to mobilise larger resources for infrastructure spending in the future. Revenue expenditure, particularly on salaries and pensions, continued to be a major component, he noted.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Sukhu said the government had, for the first time, presented a realistic picture of the state’s current financial condition and accordingly reduced the size of the budget. He said the budget of around ₹54,928 crore had been rationally allocated across sectors after adjusting for declining Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

On delayed salaries and payments, the Chief Minister appealed for patience, stating that a series of finance-related meetings were scheduled over the next few days to streamline cash flow and address pending liabilities. “Give us some time. In the next three to four months, the situation will stabilise and the state will regain financial momentum,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to pensioners, Sukhu said they would be paid within the available fiscal space. “Pensioners are our elders and deserve respect. We will make every effort to meet their dues,” he said.

He emphasised that the state must now focus on self-reliance and assert its rights over its resources. “The people of Himachal Pradesh must prepare to stand on their own feet. We are confident of overcoming the current financial challenges and accelerating growth in the coming months,” he added.

Cong will be ousted: Jai Ram Thakur

Alleging financial mismanagement, LoP Jai Ram Thakur said, “Congress has to go back, and we are coming.”

“Our focus is clear—Congress will be uprooted from Himachal Pradesh. Whenever elections are held, we will form the government,” he asserted.

Thakur also targeted the government over salary deferments, calling it unprecedented. “People across the country are asking what a ‘salary deferment’ means. This is simply pushing the burden ahead instead of addressing financial responsibility,” he added.

On the issue of alleged irregularities and a land deal controversy involving senior officials, Thakur said the matter was serious and warranted immediate action. “If the Chief Secretary is involved in any wrongdoing or corruption, it is a very serious issue. The Chief Minister must verify the facts and take action,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP was collecting documents related to the matter and would expose the truth. “We are gathering papers. There are allegations that money is being collected through officials. If these facts are proven, it will be extremely concerning,” he said.

Accusing the government of being controlled by bureaucrats, Jai Ram said, “The CM appears to be under pressure from certain officials. Decisions are not being taken in the interest of the people.”

Meanhile, responding to political allegations and demands for probes into land deals, Sukhu said he would comment only after reviewing the details of the statements made.