Himachal ministers, MLAs to pay tax, five-decade-old practice ends

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided that all ministers and legislators will pay their own income tax, ending the five-decade-old practice of the state exchequer shelling out the amount annually to them.

Also read: Sisodia’s tweet: AAP, BJP spar; not being replaced as Himachal CM, says Jai Ram

The cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance to omit Section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000, and Section 11-A of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and pension of members). The decision follows a notice issued by the Himachal Pradesh high court on a petition challenging the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1971, and Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000, which exempt legislators and ministers from income tax on their salaries and allowances. The petitioners had also challenged provisions made for the minister in Section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers(Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000.

Higher pay for constables appointed in 2015, 16

It decided to grant a higher pay structure to the categories of police constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 by allowing the grant of higher pre-revised pay band and grade pay to constables on a notional basis, since the new Himachal Pradesh (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022 have come into force on January 1, 2022, effective from January 1, 2016.

The constables now have the option for fixation of pay under the relevant factor of pay fixation and the payment of arrears of pay would depend upon their options under the revised rules. The police personnel have been protesting against the disparities in the pay band.

CM’s mobile clinics in every assembly segment

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, approved starting a Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic in every assembly segment of the state. These mobile clinics would have facilities for testing, consultation, prescription, including dispensing of medicines, basic laboratory services, vaccination facilities and procedures by a general practitioner/specialist doctor for those in the remote areas having little access to medical facilities. This would help improve access and coverage of health services in the rural areas.

The cabinet gave its approval to the draft of policy for the recruitment of 5,000 workers in the public works department for the maintenance of roads and other official works. They would be appointed on an honorarium of ₹4,500.

Revenue infrastructure upgraded

The cabinet decided to upgrade the sub development block of Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti to development block to facilitate people of the area.

It approved guidelines for regulating nominations/appointments and other terms and conditions of services of the chairman, member secretary, non-official and other members of the state pollution control board for the smooth functioning of the board.

It decided to create a kanungo circle at Banerhdi in Mandi district under Mandap sub tehsil.

It approved excluding Mohal Bhuth from the patwar circle of Bhamnoli in Shimla district and including it in the patwar circle of Bachhuchh.

Two patwar circles, Chinja and Chansari, will be created by reorganising the Kharahal circle in Kullu district.

The cabinet decided to take out Muhal Kaldu from the patwar circle of Nadholi in Kotla sub tehsil of Kangra district and include it in the Harian patwar circle in Jawali tehsil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON