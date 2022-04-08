Himachal ministers, MLAs to pay tax, five-decade-old practice ends
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided that all ministers and legislators will pay their own income tax, ending the five-decade-old practice of the state exchequer shelling out the amount annually to them.
The cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance to omit Section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000, and Section 11-A of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and pension of members). The decision follows a notice issued by the Himachal Pradesh high court on a petition challenging the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1971, and Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000, which exempt legislators and ministers from income tax on their salaries and allowances. The petitioners had also challenged provisions made for the minister in Section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers(Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000.
Higher pay for constables appointed in 2015, 16
It decided to grant a higher pay structure to the categories of police constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 by allowing the grant of higher pre-revised pay band and grade pay to constables on a notional basis, since the new Himachal Pradesh (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022 have come into force on January 1, 2022, effective from January 1, 2016.
The constables now have the option for fixation of pay under the relevant factor of pay fixation and the payment of arrears of pay would depend upon their options under the revised rules. The police personnel have been protesting against the disparities in the pay band.
CM’s mobile clinics in every assembly segment
The state cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, approved starting a Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic in every assembly segment of the state. These mobile clinics would have facilities for testing, consultation, prescription, including dispensing of medicines, basic laboratory services, vaccination facilities and procedures by a general practitioner/specialist doctor for those in the remote areas having little access to medical facilities. This would help improve access and coverage of health services in the rural areas.
The cabinet gave its approval to the draft of policy for the recruitment of 5,000 workers in the public works department for the maintenance of roads and other official works. They would be appointed on an honorarium of ₹4,500.
Revenue infrastructure upgraded
The cabinet decided to upgrade the sub development block of Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti to development block to facilitate people of the area.
It approved guidelines for regulating nominations/appointments and other terms and conditions of services of the chairman, member secretary, non-official and other members of the state pollution control board for the smooth functioning of the board.
It decided to create a kanungo circle at Banerhdi in Mandi district under Mandap sub tehsil.
It approved excluding Mohal Bhuth from the patwar circle of Bhamnoli in Shimla district and including it in the patwar circle of Bachhuchh.
Two patwar circles, Chinja and Chansari, will be created by reorganising the Kharahal circle in Kullu district.
The cabinet decided to take out Muhal Kaldu from the patwar circle of Nadholi in Kotla sub tehsil of Kangra district and include it in the Harian patwar circle in Jawali tehsil.
Qantas to start flight on Sydney-Bengaluru route
Australian carrier Qantas on Friday announced it will start flights on the Sydney-Benglauru route from September 14 onwards and is finalising a codeshare partnership with Indian carrier IndiGo. Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines. The Sydney-Bengaluru flight will operate four times a week from September 14 onwards on a A330 aircraft, a joint statement by both the airlines stated.
Bihar legislative council polls: ruling NDA wins 13 of 24 seats
Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance on Thursday won 13 of the 24 legislative council seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won seven of the 12 seats it contested. It won 11 seats in 2015 and later two legislative council members joined the party, taking its tally to 13. The BJP, in 2015, contested on its own while Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) was part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance. RJD bagged six seats.
Gehlot hits out at BJP, says it’s taking India in Sri Lanka’s direction
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was trying to take India in the “direction” of Sri Lanka, where an economic crisis has triggered political unrest. He said the BJP is confident of winning elections through religious polarisation no matter how much inflation rises. In a series of tweets, he said unemployment and crime are increasing. Congress leader Sachin Pilot added rising inflation has broken the back of people.
Delhiwale: A ‘fast’ snack to begin your day
It looks like a giant golgappa, or an extra-large raj kachori. This thing is only seen in select parts of Delhi, and rarely. This snack is called khajla, available only during the month of Ramzan when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. It is said that khajla's robustness helps a fasting person to survive the day. This afternoon, this mithai shop's friendly cooks are extremely busy in the kitchen making the khajla.
45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity. However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
