Sisodia’s tweet: AAP, BJP spar; not being replaced as Himachal CM, says Jai Ram
Following Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s statement that BJP is considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state, leaders of the ruling Saffron Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in a war of words on Thursday.
In a tweet, Sidodia said, “Fearing the increasing popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance, the BJP wants to replace its failed CM in Himachal and make Anurag Thakur take reins for four months. But whatever tactics the BJP adopts, the people of Himachal have made up their mind to give a chance to honest politics.”
Sisodia’s assertions came a day after AAP’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow at Jai Ram’s home turf in Mandi to launch their campaign in the hill state.
Refuting Sisodia’s claim on AAP’s rising popularity in HP, Jai Ram said, “AAP had created much hype that a lot of people will participate in their maiden rally, but there were just 2,000-3,000 people. There was four times higher attendance at BJP’s foundation day function which was also held in Mandi. “
Thakur, who reached Shimla after spending two days in Mandi, also denied that the party high command had plans to remove him. Former BJP president and state finance commission chief Satpal Singh Satti said that AAP’s leaders are liars and people should not pay heed to their statements.
Meanwhile, BJP’s national vice-president and party’s regional in-charge Saudan Singh held a series of meetings at BJP headquarters Deep Kamal in Shimla.
AAP roadshow has scared BJP, Cong: Jain
Delhi health minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election in-charge for Himachal, Satyendar Jain, on Thursday said that AAP’s successful roadshow in Mandi has scared both BJP and the Congress.
He said that the AAP roadshow also reflected the public mood in the hill-state and the undercurrent against the traditional political parties.
“AAP will end Congress and BJP’s duopoly and form the government in Himachal, which will eradicate corruption, unemployment and create better education and health infrastructure in the state,” said Jain. He added that AAP has emerged as a strong alternative to BJP and will uproot them in Himachal too. Jain said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wiped off corruption within 20 days of taking reins and they will replicate same in Himachal. He said that if voted to power, they will work to mobilise resources and provide job opportunities.
BSF recovers rich cache of arms & ammo from Indo-Pak border in Jammu
The Border Security Force on Thursday recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition from Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector along the 198-km long International Border in Jammu district during a special search operation, said officials. They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory. (with inputs from Press Trust of India)
Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down ₹200 bribe
Chandigarh: A Punjab police head constable, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, was felicitated by a senior police official on Thursday for turning down a bribe of ₹200. Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to head constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck. He also encouraged him to perform his duty with the same sincerity and honesty in future too.
5 more Amritsar MC councillors join AAP
Five more councillors of the Amritsar municipal corporation on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Till now, 33 of the 84 councillors in the House have joined the AAP. Three councillors — Ajit Singh Bhatia, Nisha Dhillon and Satnam Singh — were associated with the Congress, Jarnail Singh Dhot with the BJP and Avinash Jolly had contested as an independent.
Bajwa urges CM to cut state taxes on fuel
Chandigarh : Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to cut state taxes on fuel to reduce rates and help every Punjabi through these difficult times. “A rise in fuel prices has a cascading effect across various sectors in the country…the daily costs have risen, while the Union government has made ₹26,51,919 crore windfall from taxes and cess on fuel,” he said in a statement.
Baisakhi celebrations: Pak issues 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India
New Delhi : Pakistan has issued 2,200 visas to Indian pilgrims for attending Baisakhi celebrations to be held in various Sikh shrines in the neighbouring from April 12 to 21. “During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on April 12 and would return to India on April 21, 2022,” a statement from the high commission of Pakistan stated.
