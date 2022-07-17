Himachal: One killed, six hurt as pick-up truck overturns

A labourer was killed and six others sustained injuries after the pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned in Balichowki subdivision of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The accident took place near Sudharani around 11am when the vehicle was returning after picking up labourers from an orchard in Thatta area. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Mandi.

Nine people were on board when the accident happened.

According to information, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road near a turn. A labourer died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Kumar, son of Naval Kishore, a resident of Sahibganj tehsil of Bihar.

The driver, Sumit Kumar of Baijnath tehsil in Kangra, is among the injured.

All the other injured are from Bihar — Prakash Kumar, Krishna Kumar, both from Sahibganj; Vikesh Kumar of Ghaniya, Narendra Kumar of Bisunpur Patti, Alok of Motipur and Ashok Kumar of Parasapati.