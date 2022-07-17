Himachal: One killed, six hurt as pick-up truck overturns
A labourer was killed and six others sustained injuries after the pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned in Balichowki subdivision of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.
The accident took place near Sudharani around 11am when the vehicle was returning after picking up labourers from an orchard in Thatta area. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Mandi.
Nine people were on board when the accident happened.
According to information, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road near a turn. A labourer died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Kumar, son of Naval Kishore, a resident of Sahibganj tehsil of Bihar.
The driver, Sumit Kumar of Baijnath tehsil in Kangra, is among the injured.
All the other injured are from Bihar — Prakash Kumar, Krishna Kumar, both from Sahibganj; Vikesh Kumar of Ghaniya, Narendra Kumar of Bisunpur Patti, Alok of Motipur and Ashok Kumar of Parasapati.
Ludhiana | Day after police action against illegal mining, tipper association stages protest
A day after four men were arrested for alleged illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, the tippers' association staged a protest outside Ladhowal police station, demanding cancellation of the FIR. The members of the association alleged that the raid was illegal, claiming that the said area came under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana rural police. The members met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma and sought cancellation of the FIR.
Heavy rains, flashflood wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains and flashfloods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Director of state disaster management authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said three persons had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in was swept away into a rivulet at Kunjahal village in Barotiwala area of Solan district in the morning when the water level suddenly rose following heavy showers. The passengers were rescued by villagers.
SIT arrests education dept staffer in HP constable paper leak case
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested an education department employee who was allegedly involved in the constable paper leak from Kolar in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district, officials said on Sunday. Ramandeep has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a superintendent (Grade-II) posted at Dadahu, who was arrested on Friday evening. The police alleged that he was the mastermind of the Sirmaur module of paper leak racket.
Ludhiana | 2 snatchers arrested with nine stolen phones
The Salem Tabri police arrested two snatchers and recovered nine stolen mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Munny of Mohalla Manoj Colony on Jassian Road and Ajay of Ashok Nagar, Jassian Road. Station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, said they received a tip-off that the accused were heading towards Clock Tower from Jassian Road to sell stolen mobile phones.
Jai Ram tells cabinet subcommittee to work out financial implications of land acquisition
The cabinet subcommittee on compensation factor for land acquisition had a detailed meeting with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over, Shimla, on Sunday. The subcommittee apprised the CM of issues pertaining to land acquisition for various four-lane and other development projects being executed in the state. Jai Ram directed the cabinet subcommittee to thoroughly workout the financial implications on account of revised compensation factor.
