Himachal: Over 56 lakh voters to exercise their franchise

Voting for four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal will be held in the seventh phase on June 1. Notification for Lok Sabha elections will be released on May 7. Candidates will be able to file nomination papers till May 14. Nomination papers will be sorted on 15th and names can be withdrawn till 17th May. Counting of votes will take place on June 4. State Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg gave this information in a press conference in Shimla. He said that the number of voters who voted for the Lok Sabha elections in the state for the first time is 1 lakh 38 thousand 918. He said that voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 7990 polling stations in the state. Voting for four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal will be held in the seventh phase on June 1. Notification for Lok Sabha elections will be released on May 7. (HT File)

He said that the final publication of voter lists for the Lok Sabha elections has been done. 56 lakh 38 thousand 422 voters will decide the fate of the candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. Among the voters, there are more than 28 lakh 79 thousand men and 27 lakh 59 thousand 187 women. 35 third gender voters are also included in the voter lists. Service voters are also included in the total voters. It should be noted that there were more than 50 lakh 96 thousand voters in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There were more than 55 lakh 25 thousand voters in the state in the 2022 assembly elections.

Announcing the implementation of Model Code of Conduct in the state, Chief Electoral Officer of the state Manish Garg said on the election outline that preparations for the elections have been completed. He said that the total polling stations in the state will be 7990, out of which 425 polling stations are in the critical category.

He informed that EVM and PPAT machines will be used at all places. A total of 7990 EVM machines and VVPAT machines will be used at polling stations.

The number of polling stations operated only by disabled polling staff will remain 29 and the number of polling stations operated only by youth polling staff will be 54. The ideal number of polling stations will be 133. Box Chief Electoral Officer has said that now the Model Code of Conduct has come into force, hence ministers and other authorities cannot announce any financial sanction or promise in any form. Will not lay foundation stones for any kind of plans or schemes. They will not promise facilities like road construction, drinking water etc. and no new appointments will be made anywhere.