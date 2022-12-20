Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Paragliding institute at Bir Billing to become operational in April

Himachal: Paragliding institute at Bir Billing to become operational in April

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 20, 2022 05:04 AM IST

The paragliding institute, which is likely to be made operational by April next year, would give a boost to the tourism sector, said Anurag Sharma, director, Billing Paragliding Association

Tucked in the foothills of Dhauladhar mountains and a favourite destination for aero-sport enthusiasts, Bir Billing in Baijnath of Kangra would soon have National Institute of Paragliding and Aero Sports. (HT file photo)
Tucked in the foothills of Dhauladhar mountains and a favourite destination for aero-sport enthusiasts, Bir Billing in Baijnath of Kangra would soon have National Institute of Paragliding and Aero Sports. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Tucked in the foothills of Dhauladhar mountains and a favourite destination for aero-sport enthusiasts, Bir Billing in Baijnath of Kangra would soon have National Institute of Paragliding and Aero Sports.

The institute, which is likely to be made operational by April next year, would give a boost to the tourism sector, said Anurag Sharma, director, Billing Paragliding Association. He said the student intake and fee structure of the school will be decided by soon.

The school will function under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali. Sharma said that chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu would inaugurate the school.

He said the association will request Sukhu to authorise a suitable agency for the permanent running of the school.

The paragliding institute was approved for Bir Billing after the successful organisation of Paragliding World Cup in October 2015.

The foundation stone of the institute was laid by then CM Virbhadra Singh in November the same year.

The Union ministry of tourism had made a provision of 9 crore for the school, for which 29 kanals of land was also made available at some distance from the landing site of Bir Billing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out