Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus rams into hillside in Mandi district

Passengers were on their way to holy town of Rewalsar, 25km from Mandi, when accident occurred at Jangla
Ten passengers were injured in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus accident at Jangla in Mandi district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Ten passengers were injured in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus accident at Jangla in Mandi district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 03:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ten passengers were injured when a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus rammed into the hillside at Jangla in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The bus was on its way from Mandi town to Rewalsar, which is 25km away.

“All injured were taken to the civil hospital at Rewalsar,” Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said.

She said the reason for the accident was being ascertained.

Rewalsar is a pilgrimage centre for Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists.

The accident comes 10 days after 13 people, including two teenagers, were killed when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-metre gorge near Jangla village in Sainj sub-tehsil, around 65km from the district headquarters of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Eleven people died on the spot and two succumbed to the injuries at hospital on July 4.

Thursday, July 14, 2022
