Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus rams into hillside in Mandi district
Ten passengers were injured when a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus rammed into the hillside at Jangla in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
Also read: Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5%
The bus was on its way from Mandi town to Rewalsar, which is 25km away.
“All injured were taken to the civil hospital at Rewalsar,” Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said.
She said the reason for the accident was being ascertained.
Rewalsar is a pilgrimage centre for Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists.
The accident comes 10 days after 13 people, including two teenagers, were killed when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-metre gorge near Jangla village in Sainj sub-tehsil, around 65km from the district headquarters of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Eleven people died on the spot and two succumbed to the injuries at hospital on July 4.
-
Maharashtra reduces petrol prices by ₹5 per litre, diesel by ₹3 per litre
In a major relief to commuters, the Maharashtra government on Thursday reduced the VAT (Value Added Tax) on fuel prices thereby slashing petrol and diesel price by ₹5 and ₹3 respectively. After the reduction, petrol will now be sold for ₹111.35 per litre while diesel will be sold for ₹97.28 per litre. The decision will also provide relief from inflation because it will help in reducing transport cost of the goods, Chief minister Eknath Shinde added.
-
Shapoorji Pallonji targets ₹400 cr from sale of luxury Bengaluru flats
Real estate giant Shapoorji Pallonji has targeted a staggering ₹400 crore in sales from a new residential project in Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar, news agency PTI reported Thursday. The Mumbai-headquartered company is offering 225 luxury apartments in the heart of the city in a tower named 'Cedar' and, in a statement, said, prices would begin at ₹1.62 crore. According to PTI, 700 apartments in 'Cedar' have already been handed over to buyers.
-
CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas of Karwar Uttara Kannada, Belagavi next week
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that he will visit the flood-affected areas of Karwar, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi next week. A few changes in the rules for speedy disbursal and compensation for crop loss and damage to houses are being worked out and a proposal for increasing the compensation too is under consideration, Bommai said.
-
Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru for July 14, 15. See affected areas here
Data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited website specified planned outages proposed for July 14 and 15, i.e. Thursday and Friday this week to carry out repair and maintenance works in Bengaluru. These include large-scale projects like shifting all overhead electricity wires underground, and smaller works like jungle clearing, water supply and dismantling. Most of these works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
-
9 motorbikes gutted in fire in Pune residential building’s parking lot
Nine motorbikes including one electric motorcycle kept in the parking lot of the Ashtavinayak housing society in Chandannagar locality of Pune were gutted in a blaze on Thursday, officials said. The fire broke out at the parking lot of a residential society at about 2:00 am on Thursday. Fire tenders from the Yerwada Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing the fire after much effort at about 3:10 am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics