Kangra to be developed as Himachal's 'tourism capital':Sukhu

Kangra to be developed as Himachal’s ‘tourism capital’:Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 08, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The government has already devised blueprints for various projects in Kangra district that will improve the tourists’ experience besides providing them modern facilities, said chief minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday

Apart from opening Himachal Pradesh for the “All season” tourism activities, the government is working towards developing Kangra as the “Tourism Capital of the State”, said chief minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Kangra district has immense tourism potential as it has Dhauladhar mountain, a historical temple and scope for adventure activities. (HT File Photo)
He said Kangra district has immense tourism potential as it has Dhauladhar mountain, a historical temple and scope for adventure activities. The government with an aim to promote tourism in this district is working on to strengthening infrastructure for which 390 crores will be spent by the Asian Development Bank.

He said the government has already devised blueprints for various projects in the district that will improve the tourists’ experience besides providing them modern facilities. The government has proposed the construction of an international standard golf course at Heritage Village Pragpur. He further added that under the Nai Manzilen Nai Rahein scheme, works worth 20.59 crore are being carried out in Kangra, while 46 lakh has been released for the renovation of the historical temple. The government has also made efforts for the construction of the Chamunda ropeway from Adi Himani Temple. Additionally, 11.75 Crore has been sanctioned to upgrade Food Craft Institute Dharamshala as the State Institute of Hotel Management and work are in progress, said the minister.

