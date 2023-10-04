: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the “Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana” from the Ridge Shimla, aiming to provide comprehensive support to orphans, specially-abled children, destitute women, and elderly people in the state. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu launches scheme for orphans, destitute women

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that a thought always came to his mind as how to serve the most vulnerable section of the society and those who really needed to be taken care of and looked after by the government.

“This was the reason, that after taking oath as the chief minister, I straight away went to the Balika Ashram, at Tutikandi to know about the well being of inmates and their problems,” said Sukhu.

“In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the state government took a decision to adopt the orphans, the specially-abled children as the ‘children of the state’ and work for their upliftment and well being, giving them all parental care, besides taking care of the destitute women and elderly who have no one to look after,” he said.

Sukhu said that despite facing financial challenges and the recent disaster that struck Himachal Pradesh, the state government started this scheme.

The chief minister also distributed financial benefits worth ₹4.68 crore to eligible children which includes ₹15.52 lakh for fees and other hostel expenses, along with ₹11.52 lakh as monthly expense, benefiting 48 orphaned children for pursuing higher education.

Apart from this, ₹7.02 lakh for fees and ₹4.08 lakh for monthly expenses were also distributed to 17 orphaned children enrolled in few professional courses.

He also transferred financial benefits to 1,106 beneficiaries through foster care and sponsorship, amounting to ₹2.65 crore.

Besides this, 30 meritorious Class 12 students from child care institutes, who had excelled in Class 10, were provided laptops. In the second phase of the initiative, 268 students from classes 10 and 12 classes will be given laptops.

He also allocated ₹6 lakh to three beneficiaries for the establishment of small and micro-industries.

The chief minister said that under the Sukh Ashraya Yojana, approximately 2,700 identified orphans living with relatives will also get monthly financial assistance of ₹4,000 until the age of 27 years.

“The Government is committed to protect the interests of such vulnerable children, and has made a provision for a nurse for each child requiring motherly care and also a matron for every three children to care and nurture them,” said Sukhu.

Besides, the scheme also incorporates a 15-day educational tour annually for the orphan children, and their stay in three-star hotels. The air travel and all other expenses will be borne by the government. He said that these rights, as granted to orphan children, were not merely for the sake of mercy, but now it was a law to protect their rights.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will also receive ₹10,000 as apparel allowances, ₹500 as festival grant and a marriage grant of ₹2 lakh. For higher education, children are eligible for financial assistance of up to ₹1 lakh and a monthly pocket money of ₹4,000.

Grants of ₹2 lakh will be provided to support orphan children in establishing small or micro-industries for self-employment, he added.

For construction of a house, the landless orphaned children will be provided financial assistance of ₹3 lakh and additionally three biswa of land in rural areas and two biswa in urban areas.

He said that the government was giving relaxation in the income limit and simplifying the process for pension and disability relief allowances for various vulnerable groups, including widows, abandoned women, and those with disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, social justice and empowerment minister Dhani Ram Shandil highlighted the commitment of the state government to uplift the underprivileged sections of the society. Emphasising the significance of Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, the minister said that various decisions have been taken by the government for social welfare of the people besides, the approval of new social security pension cases.

