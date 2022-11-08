Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress misleading people over Uniform Civil Code, says Rajnath Singh

With BJP and Congress engaged in a war of words over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused the opposition party of trying to mislead people on the issue by spreading misinformation.

“Congress people say that we are using UCC to garner votes and it will create a rift in the society. We never wish to form government by dividing society,” said Singh addressing a public meeting at Baijnath in Kangra district.

“The UCC will unite and make the society stronger,’ Singh said citing the example of Goa where he said UCC was already in force.

“People of all faiths live there, Muslims, Christians and even Jews. Has Goa broken?” he asked adding, “I want to tell my Congress friends to refrain from misleading people to gain support.”

Maintaining that politics should be played on truth, Singh added that the word “Rajniti” was very sacred and means “to take on the right path”.

“However, it has lost its meaning in our country and we vow to re-establish its sanctity under the leadership of (PM) Modiji, he said.

Stepping up the attack on the Congress and AAP, Singh said that it was a plane which has run out of fuel.

“Let alone fly, it can’t even move on the runway,” he said adding that in cricket language, BJP is a good-length delivery while Congress is a wide ball and AAP doesn’t have status more than a no-ball.

Singh said that India’s reputation at the international level has grown under the leadership of Modi.

“Today, India is not perceived as weak, and the entire world keenly listens to what our Prime Minister says about any issue,” he said.

“The way our army responded during the Indo-China standoff in Galwan Valley, has sent a message to the entire world that we are a strong nation,” he added.

Singh also addressed a rally at Balh in Mandi district. Praising the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Singh said that debate can be on whether he could have done more than what he did during his term but no one can raise questions about his integrity.