‘Cong is wide, AAP no-ball, only BJP…’: Rajnath Singh’s jibe in Himachal | VIDEO

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday discussed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party's chances in this week's Himachal Pradesh election, using cricket as an analogy to dismiss both parties. "To sum up current politics in terms of cricket, I would say BJP is a 'good length ball' on the pitch of politics... Congress has become a 'wide ball' and AAP's position is no ball'."

राजनीति की पिच पर कांग्रेस एक ‘वाईड बाल’ तो आम आदमी पार्टी एक ‘नो बाल’ है.. pic.twitter.com/2DvaUcd78a — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 7, 2022

Singh - who addressed two rallies in Himachal Pradesh's Baijnath and Balh - also underlined the BJP's resolve to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state and refuted the Congress' allegations on the subject, saying 'people from Congress are saying we are doing this to get votes. We don't want to get votes by dividing society. The union minister pointed out the UCC had 'been in force in Goa for years'. "Did society break in Goa?" he asked.

He also claimed no one could point to 'even a blip of corruption in Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur's governance', stressing he should be re-elected, PTI reported.

The state is scheduled to vote on November 12.

The BJP has made 11 pre-poll promises, including implementation of the UCC. Party chief JP Nadda, speaking about the state government's achievements since 2017, said, "Whatever was promised was delivered... whatever was not promised has also been delivered..."

The Congress made 10 pre-poll promises - on issues like inflation and employment - as it unveiled its manifesto on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

