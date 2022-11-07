‘Drugs instead of jobs.': Priyanka Gandhi rips into BJP in poll-bound Himachal

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the BJP over its employment record in Himachal Pradesh as she campaigned in the hill state ahead of the election. She gave Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as examples to back her claim of ensuring high employment rates in Himachal Pradesh if her party were to be elected to power.

She also claimed 'youth (of Himachal) got drugs instead of employment under the BJP'.

"Chhattisgarh has the lowest unemployment rate..., we gave five lakh jobs in three years. In Rajasthan, we gave 1.3 lakh jobs. Here, 63,000 posts are vacant. Youth is worried... they're educated, hardworking and want jobs. But what do they get? Drugs," she declared.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was campaigning in the state's Una district.

Claiming the drug menace is 'spreading', she said, "Youth want to do something... get jobs and look after their families. But those desires aren't getting fulfilled... so they're misguided and drug menace is being spread. Truth is there are about 30 lakh youth here... 15 lakh of whom are unemployed," the Congress general secretary said.

Last week, while addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Vadra had slammed the BJP’s 'Rivaz Badlenge' call, disagreeing with the idea and said the 'people of Himachal should change the government for their good and better future of the children'.

The Congress - hoping to make a comeback in the state - has promised to curb unemployment and inflation as part of 10 pre-poll promises detailed in a 51-page manifesto that was released on Saturday. The party also promised free electricity (up to 300 units), restoration of the old pension system, and ₹680 crore as a start-up fund as part of its promises.

In the 2017 election the Congress won just 21 seats to the BJP's 44. The state will vote on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

