5 killed, extensive damage as heavy rains lash Himachal

Several parts of Himachal continued to witness heavy rainfall on the second consecutive day leading to floods, multiple landslides and waterlogging, as normal life was disrupted amid a red weather alert. Three members of a family including a couple and their son were reportedly killed after their house collapsed due to a landslide in Panevali village of Kotgarh area. (HT Photo)

As many as five persons were killed in rain related incidents. Three members of a family including a couple and their son were reportedly killed after their house collapsed due to a landslide in Panevali village of Kotgarh area. An landslide occurred at Kakiyan in tehsil Chamba in which one person got buried and was later found dead. A woman was buried in a landslide at Lankabekar village of sub-division Kullu. A team of fire brigade was called to retrieve body of the woman. It has been raining heavily in the state for the last 24 hours. More than 250 roads have been closed due to landslides. Rivers and other water streams are overflowing across the state. The authorities have advised people and tourists to avoid travelling and stay where they are.

In the Mandi district, the flood water entered the Pandoh market causing extensive damage. Six people who were stranded in their houses were rescued by the SDRF. Some cars were swept away in the Beas River in Kullu. In Lahaul-Spiti 30 college students who got stranded between Granphu and Chhota Darra after a flash flood on Samdo Kaza Granphu road were rescued in an overnight operation.

The roads that were closed in Shimla town due to uprooted trees and landslides were thrown open for traffic in the evening. In the wake of intensified rainfall, the district administration in Mandi, Shimla and Kullu have ordered the closure of all the educational institution

MeT sounds red alert

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in five districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur Bilaspur , Una, Shimla , Solan, Kullu and Sirmaur. A flash flood warning has been issued in six districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Sirmaur, Shimla and Mandi. The Kullu district administration has suspended the annual Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra for two days owing to heavy rains after one pilgrim died and two went missing. More than 2,400 pilgrims have been halted at Shingharh. The Chandigarh-Manali national highway is blocked at 6 miles near Pandoh due to a landslide. The Beas River is in spate and flows above the danger mark at several places. The flooding has prompted the BBMB authorities to open the floodgates of Pandoh Dam. People living in downstream areas have been advised to avoid venturing into the river. I car parked close to the river banks were washed away in the Kullu district.

Vehicular traffic disrupted

The train services on the heritage Shimla Kalka railway line remained suspended due to landslides on the track at several places. The rains continued to disrupt the water supply of Shimla town. Many localities went without water for the second consecutive day. The turbidity level in the water sources was very high. The heavy rains caused landslides in several places in Shimla leading to roadblocks. The road from Vidhan Sabha to Annandale near Kumar House was blocked due to uprooting of trees. The road near the HRTC petrol pump at Tutikandi crossing was blocked due landslide. Traffic is currently restricted to one-way movement in that area.

Shimla – Kalka highway was blocked near Sonu Bangla and has also been affected by a landslide, restricting the road to one-way traffic. The Shimla- Bilaspur road was also blocked for traffic. The road neartruck union at Tutu is currently blocked due to a landslide.

Inclement weather claims 45 lives since last month

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that there are reports of extensive damage in several parts due to heavy rains, landslides and flooding and the situation is expected to continue to remain grim for two more days. “People are advised to avoid travelling until very necessary. Authorities have been directed to stay alert and provide every possible help to the affected people,” he tweeted. A total of 45 people have been killed in the state since the onset of the monsoon last month. The monetary losses have mounted to ₹362.6 crore. Public Works Department has suffered the maximum losses of ₹204 crore while losses to the Jal Shakti Department have been pegged at ₹127 crore.

Private property including houses, shops and cow sheds have also been damaged in large numbers. The religious pilgrimage to Shrikhand has been suspended after three persons were killed in different incidents. Meanwhile, the Spiti Valley in Lahual and Spiti districts received fresh snowfall. Bhakra dam in Bilaspur received 282 millimeters of rainfall during the last 24 hours while Una received 228 millimeters of rainfall. A total of 13 incidents of landslides was reported from different parts of the state while flash flooding occurred at nine places. 763 min and lateral roads were closed for traffic, rains disrupted electricity on 1,743 electricity lines and 138 water supply schemes were affected.

