Himachal Pradesh residents pained by fiscal chaos under Congress regime: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday targeted the Congress government, alleging financial mismanagement in the state. Himachal Pradesh leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addressing mediapersons in Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Thakur, who was addressing mediapersons after the BJP’s executive committee meeting in Mandi, alleged that the government, led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was implementing a “Pakistan Model” in Himachal.

He said much like in Pakistan — where severe economic crises led to delays in the timely payment of salaries to employees and officials — an identical situation had now emerged in Himachal Pradesh. “Here, the government has been compelled to withhold the salaries not only of officials and employees, but also of elected public representatives,” he claimed.

Describing this development as unprecedented and shameful in the history of the state, he alleged that the Sukhu government had completely failed on the economic front, and its flawed policies had thoroughly destabilised the state’s financial position.

Referring to the political resolutions passed during this exccutive Committee meeting — held in Mandi after a gap of eight years — he expressed gratitude for the “continuous assistance” being provided to Himachal by the central government and affirmed that the BJP will now take its campaign against these anti-people policies directly to the masses.

BJP left state debt-ridden: Negi

Reacting to Thakur’s remarks, state revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi accused the previous BJP government of leaving the state under a heavy debt burden. “They left financial liabilities and failed to meet commitments like employee dues and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme,” he alleged.

Negi also accused the Centre of not adequately supporting the state, particularly on financial fronts such as the Revenue Deficit Grant. “Himachal’s interests are being ignored. Funds are delayed, and rightful dues are not being released on time,” he said.