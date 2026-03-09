Himachal Pradesh SC commission calls on CM Sukhu

Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Castes Commission and former minister Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman has urged the chief minister (CM) for budget provisions for the coming financial year so that construction of the commission building begins in Una. They urged the chief minister (CM) for budget provisions for the coming financial year so that construction of the commission building begins in Una. (File)

Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Castes Commission Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, along with Commission members advocate Vijay Dogra and Digvijay Malhotra, called on CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, in Shimla.

Thanking the CM, Dhiman said that in accordance with his directions, 10 kanal of land has been made available to the Commission in Rampur, Una, for the construction of an office building and the land has also been formally transferred in the Commission’s name. He requested to make budget provisions for the coming financial year so that construction of the building can begin, which would include an office, a library, a museum and a photo gallery.

During the meeting, the CM and the commission’s chairman and members discussed various issues related to the SC community.

He said that nearly 26% of the state’s total population belongs to the SC community, therefore it is important that schemes related to their social and economic upliftment should be implemented seriously and effectively.