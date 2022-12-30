Himachal Pradesh: Tourists in more than 400 vehicles rescued from Rohtang Tunnel

Passengers, most of them tourists, in more than 400 vehicles were rescued in freezing conditions from the South Portal of the 9.02-km Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass during an overnight operation following snowfall, police said on Friday morning.

“The tourists were stranded at Dhundhi, 24km uphill from Manali, after it began to snow at 3pm. The last vehicle from the South Portal was sent to Manali around 1am on Friday. Rescue teams were requisitioned from Manali and Keylong,” Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said, adding that tourists should avoid venturing out in the snow-bound region till the weather improves.

After it began snowing on Thursday afternoon, the police stopped 100 vehicles at the North Portal of the tunnel at Sissu at 4pm, while about 300 vehicles, including three tourist buses and 25 Tempo Travellers, were stranded at the South Portal.

Rush at Kullu, Manali, Rohtang

The district administrations of Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu deputed 60 four-wheel drive vehicles to rescue the stranded tourists, who had begun calling the local administration and tour operators in panic. The district administration took help from the local taxi unions and rescuers.

“It was a harrowing time in the cold, but thanks to the efforts of the police and administration, we reached our hotel safely post-midnight,” said Vaibhav Singh, a tourist from Delhi.

The tourist destinations of Kullu, Manali and Lahaul and Spiti are witnessing a heavy tourist rush over the past week.

A total of 11,188 vehicles crossed Atal Tunnel in 24 hours from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday. As many as 5,540 vehicles entered Lahaul valley through the tunnel and 5,548 exited.

Snow, rain bring down mercury

Snow and rain brought down the mercury across Himachal Pradesh.

Khadrala in Shimla district got 5cm of snowfall followed by 4.6cm in Kalpa in Kinnaur and Sangla got 3.9cm. Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti got 3.4cm of snowfall, Keylong 2cm while Kufri, the hill station on the outskirts of Shimla, also got snowflakes.

Chamba was the wettest place in the state and recorded 14.5mm of rainfall followed by 11.4mm in Dharamshala and Dalhousie got 9mm. Palampur experienced 6.8mm of rainfall, Kangra 5.8mm, Bhunter 4.2mm, Una 4mm and Shimla 2.4mm.

The minimum temperature fell by 4 degrees at several places. Keylong was the coldest, recording a night temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri recorded minus 1.1 degrees, Kalpa minus 0.5 degree and Narkanda minus 0.3 degree Celsius.

Kufri shivered at 0.2 degrees, while Manali and Shimla recorded lows of 1.8 and Shimla 3.5 degrees Celsius.

