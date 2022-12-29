Higher reaches of Himachal get fresh snow, tourists warned not to visit snow-bound areas

With the higher reaches of the state experiencing fresh snowfall, the district police in Lahaul and Spiti have advised tourists not to venture out in snow-bound regions of the tribal district.

“Snowfall has started in Lahaul and Spiti district. Tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in inclement weather and travel in case of emergency,” said superintendent of police Lahaul and Spiti Manav Verma. Snowfall in the higher reaches of the state has increased the cold wave conditions in the state. The district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, high altitude tribal areas, higher reaches and mountain passes in Himachal received mild snowfall while Kufri, Manali and Narkanda also received snow, bringing cheers to tourists who have thronged various tourist destinations to ring in the New Year.

Keylong and Hansa in tribal Lahaul and Spiti received 2 and 1 cm of snow, respectively, Kufri on the outskirts of Shimla received 0-5 cm while Manali reported traces of snow. The sky remained heavily overcast and high-velocity icy winds lashed the region.

The local MeT office has predicted rains or snow at isolated places in higher hills of the state on Friday and dry weather on New the Year’s eve.

The Dhauladhar ranges in Kangra, Churdhar ranges in Sirmaur, Rohtang, Kunzam, Chansel passes and Darcha experienced moderate snowfall, intensifying the intense cold wave in adjoining valleys.

Shimla experienced light rainfall while snowflakes that lasted for three minutes brought cheers on the faces of tourists on The Ridge. The tourists are making a beeline for Shimla and other tourist destinations and roads are choked with vehicles, causing traffic jams. The district administration has made heavy police deployment to regulate traffic but the inflow of vehicles is posing a grave challenge.