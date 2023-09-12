Himachal: Pratibha asks BJP MPs to demand financial package from Centre

Himachal Pradesh Congress president and Lok Sabha member from Mandi Pratibha Sing has urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to push for declaring the recent tragedy in Himachal Pradesh a national disaster. HT Image

In a letter to the MPs, Pratibha Singh underscored the need for unity in the face of the crisis. She called for a united front of MPs from different political ideologies to present the reality of the tragedy in Himachal Pradesh before Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the special session of the Lok Sabha.

One of the key objectives behind this declaration is to unlock the potential for a special economic package for the state. Pratibha Singh said the extensive loss of both movable and immovable property, amounting to crores of rupees, along with the profound impact on the lives of the residents, necessitates immediate and substantial financial support. Such a package, she believes, would provide a lifeline to the affected communities and aid in the long and arduous process of rebuilding.

She argued that irrespective of political differences, being MPs of Himachal Pradesh comes with a shared duty to unite and support the affected people in this moment of crisis. Cooperation with the state government in rehabilitation efforts is paramount.