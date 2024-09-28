Himachal promoting water sports in a big way: Sukhu

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state government is promoting water sports activities in a big way and this initiative aims to boost tourism and leverage the water bodies to position Himachal Pradesh as premier destination for water-based recreational activities, attracting both domestic and international tourists. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state government is promoting water sports activities in a big way and this initiative aims to boost tourism and leverage the water bodies to position Himachal Pradesh as premier destination for water-based recreational activities, attracting both domestic and international tourists. (HT File)

CM Sukhu said that the trial to operate a cruise in Govind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur has begun with a plan to make these activities available to the tourists by the end of October this year. Additionally, the state government is also contemplating introducing heli taxi services from Bilaspur to Manali or Kullu to cater to the high-end tourists looking for unique travel experiences.

He said that water sports activities in Govind Sagar Lake at Androuli in Una district are also on the horizon. The tenders for commencing water sports activities in Govind Sagar Lake in Una district have also been floated and expected to be awarded by the end of this month. A target has been set to launch adventure sports, including water sports activities, paragliding and other allied activities by the end this year. A Govind Sagar Lake Carnival would be held at Androuli to formally launch these adventure activities shortly.

Sukhu said, “Himachal Pradesh is blessed with stunning landscapes and we also have man-made and natural water bodies. These attributes make the State an ideal destination for the tourists to explore the natural beauty and the State Government is capitalizing on this potential to promote tourism and bring economic benefits to the people of the State.”