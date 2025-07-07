Himachal PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh takes jibe over Kangana’s ‘no cabinet’ remark

Himachal public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday took a jibe at actor-turned-politician and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut by saying that you do not need a chair to help someone. Himachal PWD minister Vikramaditya SIngh (File)

The minister’s remarks came a day after Ranaut, during her visit to disaster affected areas in Mandi, said that she does not have a cabinet or own funds for disaster relief and MPs have a limited scope of work. The actress is facing flak over her remarks at a time when monsoon fury has wreaked havoc in Mandi region.

“You do not need a chair to help someone, whether you have a cabinet rank or not, you need strong willpower. I was sad to see how this whole topic was being ridiculed,” Vikramaditya Singh said in his post on social media on Monday.

Meanwhile, hitting back at Vikramaditya, Ranaut, on Monday said, “Those who have totally failed in their work should not give me advice, rather they should focus on improving their shameful situation.”

“One thing is clear that this government has totally failed and people have realised this now. Now crying ‘Kangana Kangana’ will not help them, people have seen their real faces,” she said.

During her visit to the disaster affected areas in Mandi along with leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, when asked about the state PWD minister’s visit to Mandi, told the media, “Regarding disaster relief, I do not have a cabinet. I have my two brothers who are always with me. What lies within my scope is to request relief funds from the Centre. I neither have my own funds related to disaster relief, nor do I have a cabinet. MPs have limited scope of work. Still, I come and visit because I am also a Himachali. But those who do have this responsibility do not show their faces. There is no disaster-related fund that will be given to me, it will go to the state government. However, I will try to bring assistance from the Centre.”

“We are the link between the state and the central government, instrumental in getting projects from the centre to the state and raising issues and grievances of our constituencies with the centre,” she added.

Her comments came as the state, especially Mandi district, continues to reel under the impact of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by incessant rains. Fourteen people have died and at least 28 are still missing. The disaster has destroyed over 150 houses and washed away roads and bridges in Mandi.

On Monday morning as many as 177 roads were reported still blocked in various parts of the district. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the heavy rainfall spells to continue in parts of the state in the coming days.