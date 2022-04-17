Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards.
Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorm and lightening in plains, mid and high hills in isolated pockets, said Paul.
However, a heat wave may sweep across the state on Monday and there has been a yellow alert for high temperatures in the state.
He said over the past 24 hours, light rains have occurred in some areas in the state. Banjar got 9mm of rainfall; Jogindarnagar and Bijahi 7mm each; Rampur and Palampur 5mm each; Dalhousie and Sarahan 4mm each and Narkanda and Khadrala 3mm each.
Paul said there was no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during last 24 hours. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district, was coldest with the night temperature recorded 2.1°C, Kalpa saw a minimum of 4°C, Shimla 13.7°C, Dharamshala 16.4°C, Palampur 14°C, Manali 7°C, Kufri 8.8°C and Dalhousie 9.4°C. Una was the warmest with day temperature recorded at 39.8°C.
-
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
-
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
-
Himachal assembly polls: Kangra turns battleground for BJP, AAP; Cong lays low
Kangra, the nerve centre of Himachal Pradesh politics and the largest district in the state, has turned into a battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Admi Party, while the faction ridden main rival party - Congress is still lying low. This will be the party's national president JP Nadda second visit to poll bound state within a month after his four-day tour from April 9-12. BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap has refuted any assertion over threat to the party.
-
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, the district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,529, and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,178, and the death toll stood at 9,708.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics