Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met

The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards.

Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorm and lightening in plains, mid and high hills in isolated pockets, said Paul.

However, a heat wave may sweep across the state on Monday and there has been a yellow alert for high temperatures in the state.

He said over the past 24 hours, light rains have occurred in some areas in the state. Banjar got 9mm of rainfall; Jogindarnagar and Bijahi 7mm each; Rampur and Palampur 5mm each; Dalhousie and Sarahan 4mm each and Narkanda and Khadrala 3mm each.

Paul said there was no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during last 24 hours. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.

Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district, was coldest with the night temperature recorded 2.1°C, Kalpa saw a minimum of 4°C, Shimla 13.7°C, Dharamshala 16.4°C, Palampur 14°C, Manali 7°C, Kufri 8.8°C and Dalhousie 9.4°C. Una was the warmest with day temperature recorded at 39.8°C.