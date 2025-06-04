Himachal: Raising doubts on central agency not healthy for any state, says governor

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday said that raising doubts on any central agency is not healthy for any state. While talking to HT at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla, Shukla expressed concern over the recent developments in the state, particularly following the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s decision to hand over the investigation into the suspicious death of HP power corporation’s chief engineer and acting general manager Vimal Negi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla meets newly appointed Himachal Pradesh University’s vice-chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT photo)

After the HC’s order, superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi had in his personal capacity challenged the order of justice Ajay Mohan Goel transferring the investigations to CBI.

“The developments that have taken place after the HC handed over the case to the CBI are worrying. It is not right for any state to raise questions on any central agency. All agencies must be allowed to function independently. Raising questions or doubts even before an investigation begins is a serious concern,” he said.

The governor emphasised the need to uphold the integrity and independence of investigative institutions, warning against premature judgments that could undermine public trust and institutional authority.

Shukla also spoke on the growing menace of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh. He said he was leading an awareness campaign aimed at eradicating drug addiction from the state, a mission aligned with the national campaign directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am working to raise public awareness by engaging elected representatives, panchayats and civil society,” Shukla said. “At the same time, we are also trying to generate awareness through institutions including schools, colleges, universities, and among students so that Himachal Pradesh can be made drug-free,” he said.

The governor expressed satisfaction that Himachal Pradesh is a state where a significant number of young people join the armed forces and paramilitary services. However, he cautioned that the increasing prevalence of drugs could jeopardise this spirit of enthusiasm and patriotism among the youth.

Shukla said that newly appointed Himachal Pradesh University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh, met him during which he urged the VC to launch an anti-drug awareness campaign within the university.

Shukla revealed that he is sending out letters to all elected MLAs across the state from the Raj Bhawan, urging them to actively participate in anti-drug campaigns within their constituencies.

Truth must prevail: Forum

Shimla: The Forum for Justice to Vimal Negi, a citizens’ group formed following death of former Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (HPPCL) chief engineer and general manager Vimal Negi, accused the state government of attempting to suppress facts and mislead the public. Addressing a press conference, forum’s president Bhagat Singh Kinnar (Negi’s relative) said, “The truth must come out. The DG, CID, was actively pursuing the matter but he was suddenly transferred. This case reeks of indirect involvement of people in power. Only the CBI can ensure justice.”

Rajendra Singh Negi, another forum member, said, “The CM’s accusations that we are BJP agents are baseless. This is a family’s fight for justice.”

Negi reportedly went missing on March 10 and his body was found in Bilaspur on May 18.