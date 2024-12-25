Himachal: Raising safety concerns former mayor seeks shifting of Winter Carnival from The Ridge

Rasing safety concerns, former mayor Tikender Singh Panwar, has shot off a letter to the chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh seeking his intervention to ensure that no public functions are held at the Ridge Water Tank and also demanded to shift the stage of winter carnival away from ‘yellow markings’. Tourists and locals enjoy strolling during the winter carnival and Christmas at The Ridge on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“The Ridge water tank situated at The Ridge Shimla is now more than 140 years old. This tank was constructed without using an ounce of cement and only lime and mortar was used. The total storage capacity of the tank is 10 lakh gallons of water. There is no reinforcement in the tank and since the last few decades cracks have started appearing in the tank,” said Tikender Singh Panwar.

He added, “There is a standard procedure in maintenance of the tank and has been kept in a ‘very high vulnerable’ zone in the Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment of the town. It is precisely because of this reason that no activity is allowed on the Ridge Water tank that may cause further accentuating of the vulnerability.”

Reference to the HVRA is also mentioned in the letter - the report states: “Earthquake induced ground failure can be expected along the northern slopes of the ridge, i.e., in Lakkar Bazaar, …… and along the drainage channels. Northern slopes (Snowdown Hospital Area) of the Ridge have already experienced subsidence since 1971 and are still considered as ‘sinking zone’ extending from Scandal Point to Lakkar Bazaar, including the Old City Bus Stand, Idgah, Longwood, Ruldu Bhatta and adjoining areas.” This has come from the geological scientists of the country.

“I also want to apprise you that for the current winter carnival the deputy commissioner Shimla had surprisingly sought permission from SJPNL(Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited) seeking a structural certificate for the Ridge tank. Neither can such a certificate be issued by the aforesaid company nor was it given. Hence it is being run without legal sanctions,” said Panwar.