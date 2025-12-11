Himachal Raj Bhawan officially renamed as Lok Bhavan

Himachal Pradesh has officially renamed the Raj Bhawan as Lok Bhavan, following the central government’s decision to rename Raj Bhawans across all states. The notification for the name change was issued on Tuesday after receiving approval from governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Himachal Pradesh has officially renamed the Raj Bhawan as Lok Bhavan, following the central government’s decision to rename Raj Bhawans across all states. The notification for the name change was issued on Tuesday after receiving approval from governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

With this, the name Lok Bhavan will now be used in all government correspondence, official documents, websites, building signage, and departmental records. Officials have started updating files and digital entries to reflect the new name. Changes are also being made to the nameplates and signage at the building.

The renaming follows a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Upon receiving the directive, the governor’s secretariat in Shimla issued a formal notification on December 9, 2025.

“It is hereby notified that the name of ‘Raj Bhawan’ in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is hereby modified to ‘Lok Bhavan’. This notification comes into force with immediate effect,” the official circular reads.

The decision is part of a nationwide initiative to rename all Raj Bhavans across Indian states as Lok Bhavans. The move was proposed during a national conference of governors, where it was observed that the term Raj Bhavan reflects colonial legacy, while Lok Bhavan symbolises the spirit of democratic governance and public representation.

The Himachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan, formerly Raj Bhavan, is historically known as Barnes Court in Shimla. Following the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a full-fledged state in 1971, the Peterhoff served as the Raj Bhavan. However, after a fire damaged the Peterhoff structure, operations were shifted to Barnes Court. Barnes Court was originally named after Edward Barnes, the commander-in-chief of British India. The building is considered one of the prominent heritage landmarks of Himachal Pradesh, carrying a significant architectural and historical legacy.