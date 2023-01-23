Himachal rejig: Shimla, Kullu get new SPs

In a first major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including superintendents of police (SPs) of Shimla and Kullu. The transfer orders were issued late on Saturday.

IPS officer of 2012 batch Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has been appointed as the new SP of Shimla. He replaces Monika Bhutungru, who goes at his place of posting as commandant, HPAP. Known for his meticulous working, Gandhi has earlier served as Kangra SP, where he tightened the noose around drug and mining mafias. He also served as Una SP, another sensitive border district.

Sakshi Verma Karthikeyan has been appointed as Kullu SP, replacing Gurdev Chand Sharma, who has been promoted and shifted as DIG (traffic, tourist and railways).

Four IAS, eight HPAS transferred

Meanwhile, the government also shifted four IAS and eight HPAS officers.

The 2004-batch officer, C Paulrasu, has been given additional charge of the post of secretary (cooperation), relieving Ajay Kumar Sharma of this charge.

Harbans Singh Brascon has been appointed as special secretary (PWD), while Nivedita Negi goes as additional deputy commissioner, Mandi, and Mahendra Pal Gurjar as ADC, Una.

HPAS officer Sukhdev Singh has been shifted as MD, HP Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, Kangra, vice Ashwani Raj Shah whose posting orders will be issued on return from medical leave. Madan Kumar goes as registrar, Sardar Patel University, Mandi, while Vivek Mahajan has been posted as SDO (C), Amb.

Jagan Thakur goes as director, tourism and civil aviation, relieving Rakhee Singh of this additional charge, while Vikram Singh goes as joint secretary (tribal development) relieving Chander Prakash Verma . He will also hold additional charge of the post of joint secretary (horticulture) vice Nisha Kashyap.

Anil Kumar Bhardwaj is now posted as SDO (C) Dalhousie, while Mukesh Sharma has been shifted as sub-SDO (C), Theog.