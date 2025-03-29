Himachal: Residential complex of MLAs and employees of assembly unsafe

The Metropole building, the residential complex of MLAs and employees of Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla, has been declared unsafe. This was stated by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the assembly on Friday while urging the speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania not to allot accommodation to MLAs in Metropole. (HT Photo)

Metropole building is among 66 unsafe buildings in Shimla that include Library building on Scandal point, Annadale view building --- HP Assembly speaker’s residence at Chaura Maidan as well as police lines in Kaithu.

The 121-year-old building – Metropole building in the middle of Mall Road and Circular Road in Shimla and accommodation is provided to MLAs and staff of assembly have been provided accommodation in it.

Chief Minister was replying to the question raised by BJP MLA from Sullah, Vipin Singh Parmar who has raised the issue of unsafe buildings during which he had sought information about how many persons staying in unsafe Metropol building.

The Chief Minister in reply said that Metropole Bhawan, Shimla has been declared unsafe, accommodation should not be allotted. He said that ₹38 crore has been sanctioned to build a new building, if ₹100 crore more has to be spent then it will be done. Vehicle parking will also be built inside the building.

He said that the employees living in Metropol will be allotted accommodation at other places. He said that a plan has also been made to provide housing rent for them from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 to the employees.

He said that Metropole Bhawan will be completely vacated within two months. Chief Minister warned that despite it being unsafe, MLAs and employees are living in it. If any accident happens, the HP Assembly will be responsible. He said that the building should be vacated in the next 2 months.

Apart from this, the state government has shared that heritage buildings are declared 135 buildings in Shimla, Rampur and Chamba.

Fire safety norms to be eased

The state government would be easing the fire safety norms to support the tourism industry while approving construction plans for hospitality units.

This was stated by Sukhu while replying to the question raised by Congress MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, who raised the issue that hotel buildings are not registered till NOC from fire department is issued.

“We want to promote tourism in the state, and we will make necessary changes in the policy. Strict compliance may not be feasible for heritage buildings. Therefore, we must explore ways to provide fire safety measures from the outside of such buildings,” said the CM.