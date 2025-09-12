Himachal: Rest house to be built in AIMSS Chamiyana

A sarai will be constructed for the stay of patients and their attendants in Atal Super Specialty Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMSS) Chamiyana, Shimla. A special meeting was organised on Thursday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap regarding its construction. Tulsiram Bhagirath Ram Memorial Charitable Society (Sood Sabha Chandigarh) has proposed to build the sarai that will have 150 rooms and 50 bed dormitory. (Source)

The DC has ordered a joint site inspection under the chairmanship of SDM on September 18 which will also include other concerned officers. All the expenses of the construction of the inn will be borne by the society. The Deputy Commissioner said that the design of the sarai will also be prepared soon.

The DC said that at present OPDs of various departments are running in AIIMS Chamiyana. A proposal has come to build a sarai here through Shri Tulsi Ram Bhagirath Ram Memorial Charitable Society that will benefit the patients and attendants.