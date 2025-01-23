Menu Explore
Himachal scholarship scam: Accused ED, CBI officers sent to judicial custody

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2025 09:30 AM IST

The bribery allegations first surfaced on December 22, 2024, when the CBI's Chandigarh unit registered two FIRs based on complaints lodged by Bhupinder Kumar Sharma, chairman of Dev Bhumi Group of Institutions, Una, and Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Sirmour

The CBI court of special judge Alka Malik on Friday remanded Vishal Deep, an assistant director with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Shimla, to 14 days judicial custody in a graft case.

Co-accused in the case, Delhi-based CBI officer, DSP Balbir Singh, was also sent to judicial custody on Wednesday by the court. (iStock)
Co-accused in the case, Delhi-based CBI officer, DSP Balbir Singh, was also sent to judicial custody on Wednesday by the court. (iStock)

Co-accused in the case, Delhi-based CBI officer, DSP Balbir Singh, was also sent to judicial custody on Wednesday by the court.

Vishal Deep was brought on a production warrant from the Ambala jail last week on Friday and produced in the local CBI court.

The bribery allegations first surfaced on December 22, 2024, when the CBI’s Chandigarh unit registered two FIRs based on complaints lodged by Bhupinder Kumar Sharma, chairman of Dev Bhumi Group of Institutions, Una, and Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Sirmour. Both of them accused Vishal Deep and other ED officials of “demanding bribes for not arresting them” in connection with cases registered against their institutions by the directorate.

Vikas Deep and Niraj, both relatives of Vishal Deep, have also been arrested in the case.

55 lakh bribe negotiated on Dec 14

On January 10, Panchkula police arrested Vishal Deep for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a businessman. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Vishal Bansal, brother of Rajneesh Bansal, alleging threats to his family.

CBI then arrested its own DSP Balbir Singh who they said acted as a mediator between complainant Bhupinder Sharma and Vishal Deep. The alleged meeting occurred at Hotel Lalit on December 14, 2024, where the bribe amount was negotiated at 55 lakh.

Further, the CBI claimed that Singh facilitated the delivery of the bribe on December 22, 2024, near the Aerocity Road in Zirakpur. The CBI claimed that there are incriminating recordings of the DSP’s telephonic conversation with the complainant just prior to the delivery of the bribe money.

Follow Us On