Himachal signs MoU with NDDB for automated milk processing plant

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to provide consultancy services for the establishment of a state-of-the-art automated milk processing plant in Dhagwar, Kangra. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File Photo)

He said that the Dhagwar plant, with an initial capacity of 1.50 Lakh Litres Per Day (LLDP) and expandable up to 3 LLPD, would be a fully automatic facility. This project, set to be constructed with an investment of ₹225 crore in the first phase, aims to produce a diverse range of dairy products, including curd, lassi, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, khoya and mozzarella cheese.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sukhu stated that as the project unfolds, it would bring prosperity to the dairy farming communities and contribute significantly to the overall growth of the State.

The plant would play a crucial role in bolstering the rural economy by directly purchasing milk from the farmers in Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra and Una districts, remarked the chief minister. He further emphasised the importance of transparency in milk procurement to ensure that the farmers get good value for their hard work.

He added that an additional investment of ₹43 crore was earmarked for strengthening the milk procurement network with a target to purchase 2.74 LLPD for sustaining the plant’s operations.

The initiative, aligned with the government’s commitment to farmer welfare, also includes plans for the second phase, which would see the production of milk powder, ice cream and various types of cheese at the Dhagwar Plant.

Sukhu said that the government was committed to the welfare of the dairy farming community of the state and has recently announced an increase of ₹6 per litre in milk procurement rate, raising it from ₹32 to 38. He said that the state government was making earnest efforts to increase the income of farmers and new schemes would be introduced in the times to come.

Strengthening the rural economy was imperative for making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state, said the chief minister, adding that around 95% of the state’s population resides in rural areas and therefore without achieving this goal the vision of making Himachal the most progressive state remains unattainable.