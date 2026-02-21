Himachal: Sukh Shiksha scheme to support daughters of widows in higher education

Himachal Pradesh government has expanded the ambit of the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna to extend financial assistance to daughters of widows pursuing higher education both within and outside the state, a government statement said. Under the revised provisions, beneficiaries enrolled in professional courses at government-run institutions outside the state will be eligible to receive financial assistance of ₹3,000 per month for up to 10 months to cover rent or paying guest accommodation expenses if government hostel facilities are unavailable. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The scheme, which is designed to provide comprehensive support in the areas of education, health and nutrition to children of widows, destitute or divorced women and disabled parents, has now been amended to benefit eligible daughters up to 27 years of age to pursue higher education.

The professional courses covered under the expanded scheme include engineering and technology, business and management, medical and allied health sciences, law, computer applications and IT certifications, education and humanities, programmes under the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme and programmes offered by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology.

At present, the scheme provides monthly financial assistance to children of eligible women and disabled parents up to 18 years of age. It also covers tuition fees, hostel charges and other related educational expenses for students enrolled in state government institutions. Currently, 504 girls in the 18-27 age group are availing benefits under the scheme. It is estimated that nearly 20% of them may opt for professional courses under the expanded provisions. To support this anticipated demand, an additional annual budget allocation of approximately rupees one crore will be earmarked.

The expansion is expected to open greater avenues for beneficiaries to access higher and professional education, thereby enhancing their prospects for long-term economic independence.

For the current financial year, the state government has allocated ₹31.01 crore under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna, of which ₹22.96 crore had already been utilised as of 3 February 2026.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable sections of society, emphasising that the scheme’s primary objective is to foster self-reliance among beneficiaries by providing sustained financial and logistical support. He emphasised that the initiative is strategically designed to promote equitable access to education for socioeconomically disadvantaged children, empowering them to realise their academic ambitions without financial constraints.